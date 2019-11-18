California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after purchasing an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Lendingtree by 102.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Lendingtree by 1.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 96,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lendingtree by 62.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 30,975 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total transaction of $182,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TREE stock opened at $369.94 on Monday. Lendingtree Inc has a twelve month low of $199.15 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.79.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lendingtree Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Lendingtree to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.33.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

