California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $5,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,102,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,161,000 after purchasing an additional 263,072 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,856,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,909,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 884,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,855,000 after purchasing an additional 84,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 803,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $54.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, EVP William H. Schafer sold 7,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $382,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,890.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 60,000 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $3,049,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,625.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QTS stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.99.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.89 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

