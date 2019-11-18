California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 124.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Innospec were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Innospec by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $744,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $497,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,101.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $949,230. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.07 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Innospec’s payout ratio is 20.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IOSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CL King began coverage on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

