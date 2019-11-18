Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNNEF. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on Canacol Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mackie reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canacol Energy in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of CNNEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Canacol Energy has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $3.96.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 98,050 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

