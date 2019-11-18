Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$58.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Shares of CAR.UN traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$55.90. 376,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$54.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.46. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$43.03 and a 52-week high of C$56.82. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

