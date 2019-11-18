Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Receiving Negative News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Natural Resources earned a news sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Canadian Natural Resources’ analysis:

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$37.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$42.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.41.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,061,044. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.52, for a total value of C$750,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,117,861.89. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,770 shares of company stock worth $4,151,936.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.