CannTrust (TSE:TRST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.05

CannTrust Holdings Inc (TSE:TRST) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 744646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on CannTrust from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on CannTrust from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.09. The company has a market cap of $162.36 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

About CannTrust (TSE:TRST)

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts to the medical patients. CannTrust Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

