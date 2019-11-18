Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.03 per share for the year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

EGRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $57.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.43. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $981,330.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 51,179 shares of company stock worth $3,184,071 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

