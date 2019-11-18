Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for IHS Markit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Foresi now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for IHS Markit’s FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Shares of INFO opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.96. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,516,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,517,972,000 after purchasing an additional 715,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,697,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,191,388,000 after buying an additional 181,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,475,000 after buying an additional 395,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,112,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,802,000 after buying an additional 80,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

