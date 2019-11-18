Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells $620,280.00 in Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO David Thomas Evans sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total value of $620,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,044.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Thomas Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total value of $171,360.00.

On Friday, November 1st, David Thomas Evans sold 5,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $204,900.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, David Thomas Evans sold 6,906 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $289,430.46.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Thomas Evans sold 25,655 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $996,696.75.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, David Thomas Evans sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $56.66 on Monday. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

