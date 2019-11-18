Carebit (CARE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Carebit has traded up 89.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a market cap of $23,963.00 and $3.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010359 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002828 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005366 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Carebit

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 144,625,539 coins and its circulating supply is 140,232,459 coins. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carebit Coin Trading

Carebit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

