Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 8.5% in October

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the September 30th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $881,658.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,136.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth $340,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $52.95 on Monday. Carpenter Technology has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

CRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

