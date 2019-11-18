Castings (LON:CGS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Peel Hunt

Castings (LON:CGS) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON CGS opened at GBX 388.80 ($5.08) on Thursday. Castings has a 12-month low of GBX 341 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 452 ($5.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 378.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.43. The company has a market cap of $169.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, Ni-resist castings, and grey iron castings, as well as aluminum castings.

