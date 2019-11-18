Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Short Interest Up 6.5% in October

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the September 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Cato stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $448.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. Cato has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATO. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the 2nd quarter worth $3,591,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cato by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cato by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cato by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

