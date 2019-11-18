Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Short Interest Down 11.0% in October

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,030,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the September 30th total of 20,260,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,080. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111,977 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 20.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $874.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDEV. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

