Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.05

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 173653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $874.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.91.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,182.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,080. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 895.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

