Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,815,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.65.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.