Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 57,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 159,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 38,134 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 405,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000.

GGN stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

