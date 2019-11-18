Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.75% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,026 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $850,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $801,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FAAR opened at $26.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.