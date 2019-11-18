Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,690,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after acquiring an additional 311,400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,293,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,197,000 after acquiring an additional 306,185 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,355,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 283,900 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steve Bartlett acquired 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $260,147.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

ARCC stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

