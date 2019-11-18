Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,358 Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 2,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 459,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 442,309 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,968,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,124,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 369.5% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 195,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 153,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 371,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 130,143 shares during the last quarter.

JRO opened at $9.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

