Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 169.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 77,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 24,094 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,357,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $15,053,000. Cobiz Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.70.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $109.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.14. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $109.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.