Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $41.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

