Cetera Advisors LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 13.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,974.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 673,027 shares of company stock valued at $12,352,973. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

