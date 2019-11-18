Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $580,000 Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,318.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

