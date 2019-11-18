Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $15,162,063. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $88.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.