Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Roku were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Roku by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roku by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Roku to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $5,427,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,419 shares of company stock worth $27,490,956. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $157.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.25 and a beta of 1.77. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.