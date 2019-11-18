Cetera Investment Advisers Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,367.6% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.0% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $52.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.21.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

