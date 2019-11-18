Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 1,980 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,599 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 38.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 486,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $47,472,000 after purchasing an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,072 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,779 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $117.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $120.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

