Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $243,000 Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in AMETEK by 14.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 106,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 44.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total transaction of $926,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,980.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,482. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $98.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $98.25.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of AMETEK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.62.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

