CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) PT Set at €95.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.60 ($108.84).

ETR CWC opened at €87.40 ($101.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.94 million and a PE ratio of 16.68. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €59.50 ($69.19) and a 1 year high of €90.80 ($105.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €83.85 and its 200 day moving average is €83.72.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online-Print. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

