Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.63

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 15307368 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

CHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Lawler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,301.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 408,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,836.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 370,681 shares of company stock worth $323,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 306,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,413 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,466,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 106,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

