CIBC Downgrades MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

TSE:MAV opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$2.70 and a 1 year high of C$13.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $159.20 million and a P/E ratio of -31.93.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.