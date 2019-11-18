CIBC Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$10.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHR. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Shares of CHR opened at C$8.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.67. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$4.54 and a 12-month high of C$8.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 694 departures per weekday to 60 destinations in Canada, as well as 18 destinations in the United States.

