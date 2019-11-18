Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Price Target Cut to GBX 295

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CINE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) target price (down from GBX 375 ($4.90)) on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineworld Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

CINE opened at GBX 191.68 ($2.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 322.30 ($4.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 252.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

