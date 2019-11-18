Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTBS) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTBS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Citizens Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00. Citizens Bancshares has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.