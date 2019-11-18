Cloudbric (CLB) Market Cap Tops $786,703.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Cloudbric token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $786,703.00 and approximately $80,268.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00234055 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.01414049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00138550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,844,506 tokens. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

