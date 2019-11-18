Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.
CDXS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,845. The firm has a market cap of $877.77 million, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.09. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $155,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,686.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $83,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,393.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Codexis by 1,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codexis by 71.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
