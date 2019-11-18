Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CDXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

CDXS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,845. The firm has a market cap of $877.77 million, a P/E ratio of -70.57 and a beta of -0.09. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. On average, analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $155,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,686.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $83,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,393.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $634,300. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Codexis by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Codexis by 1,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 161,585 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter worth about $421,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Codexis by 71.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Codexis by 79.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,402,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,235,000 after buying an additional 619,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

