Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.47 to $3.46 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

