Comerica Bank Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 302.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 680,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 511,458 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 49.6% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 795,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after buying an additional 263,732 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $10,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 89.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 2,813.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

DLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Deluxe stock opened at $51.00 on Monday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

