Comerica Bank Sells 255 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

In related news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp stock opened at $210.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $199.83 and a 12-month high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.79%.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

