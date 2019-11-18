Comerica Bank Sells 3,202 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $9.11 on Monday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 188.46%. The business had revenue of $152.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

