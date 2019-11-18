Comerica Bank Sells 4,086 Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,086 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 700.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,605,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 3,155,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 1,585,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTG. Cross Research raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.26.

In other news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $185,371.80. Insiders sold 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pure Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.