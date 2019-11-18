Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

IJT stock opened at $184.57 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $188.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.98.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

