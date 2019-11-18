Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,329 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 118.8% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,375,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Chemours by 4.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,860,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,659,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chemours by 171.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,466,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,199,000 after buying an additional 1,557,746 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 71.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,158,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after buying an additional 483,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 74,964 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CC stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. Chemours Co has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.57.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Chemours had a return on equity of 58.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cfra raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

