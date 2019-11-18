Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $147.10 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.64 and a 1-year high of $149.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $603,126.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,487,211.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $913,714.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,721,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,042 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,286 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

