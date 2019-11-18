Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $164,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $653,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $46.46 on Monday. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $40.11 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a quick ratio of 10.06, a current ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.34.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.09). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 57.14%. The company had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.94 million. Research analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

