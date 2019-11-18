Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $721,000 Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 1.4% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,695,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,240,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,287,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 10.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 34,676 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National stock opened at $100.27 on Monday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $79.27 and a one year high of $103.69.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

PRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Sandler O’Neill set a $99.00 price objective on Park National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.