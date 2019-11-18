Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Short Interest Up 7.2% in October

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 30th total of 9,680,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 target price on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conduent has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

