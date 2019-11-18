Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) Short Interest Down 11.3% in October

Container Store Group Inc (NYSE:TCS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Container Store Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Container Store Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Container Store Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Container Store Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Container Store Group during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,623. Container Store Group has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Container Store Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TCS shares. TheStreet downgraded Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

